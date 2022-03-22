Beef Cow Killed in Hillsboro Accident  

On Monday March 14th Donald Thew, Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on County Road WW, town of Hillsboro, when he drove upon a beef cow in the roadway. Thew was unable to avoid the collision, and struck the beef cow. The cow was owned by Elmer Beecher. The cow died as a result of the injuries. Thew did not report any injuries. The vehicle received disabling damage.

