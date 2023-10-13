Beef Community Give Away in New Lisbon

Mile Bluff Chief Executive Officer and President Dara Bartels, and the Mile Bluff team would like to thank the New Lisbon community for their support. They will be set up at Heritage Park in New Lisbon on Wednesday, October 18 at 3:00 pm, where they will talk with citizens and give away beef that was purchased by Mile Bluff at this year’s Juneau County Fair.

Come visit with members of the Mile Bluff executive team and get some free beef on Wednesday, October 18 starting at 3:00 pm until the meat is gone! You can find them set up at Heritage Park along Hwy 12.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.