Bed Bath & Beyond recalling 175,000 comforters
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Bed Bath & Beyond has voluntarily recalled about 175,000 UGG comforters due to the risk of mold exposure.
Source: WAOW.com
