Beavers Dam Mauston in Baseball Action

The Reedsburg Beavers soundly defeated Mauston 12-2 in 5 innings Friday evening in a non-conference WIAA baseball game. Reedsburg had an 8 run 2nd inning to help ease by the Golden Eagles. Jack Fenwick went 3×3 with 3RBIs for the Beavers while Luke Verch went 1×2 with 2RBI’s and picked up the victory on the mound. Brady Baldwin and Carson Wall each went 1×2 for Mauston in the loss. Mauston falls to 16-4 on their season; Reedsburg improves to 19-2. Mauston will host Baraboo for Senior night on Monday.

Source: WRJC.com







