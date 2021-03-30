Beaver, Robert Allen Age 80

Robert Allen Beaver born February 2, 1941 passed away peacefully in his sleep March 28, 2021. Bob was the eldest son of Herbert Cecil and Arlys Jean (Cummins) Beaver. He grew up in Knoxville, IA and attended school until mid-elementary school. The family then moved to Janesville, IA where he graduated from high school.

Bob attended Simpson College in Indianola, IA where he played football, basketball and baseball. It was at Simpson that Bob met the love of his life Margo Ann Keil. Bob and Margo were married in May of 1962. Bob joined the Air Force and was deployed overseas to Turkey, where he and Margo lived for several years. While in the Air Force Bob was in radio communications but specialized in morse code. Bob was on the base Football team and competed in Judo.

Professionally Bob was very involved with education. 1967-68 graduate assistant at Illinois State University, 1968-73 Department Chair at Glenbard East HS, 1973 Assistant Principal at Platteville HS, 1974-76 High School Principal at Platteville, 1976-85 District Administrator at the School district of Black Hawk, South Wayne WI, 1985-2000 District Administrator at Adams Friendship School District, 2004-2009 District Administrator at Princeton School District, and 2009 to Present, Founder and consultant for Wisconsin Rural School Alliance.

His civic organizations include: Grand Marsh State Bank Board of Directors, Moundview Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board, Founding member of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, Adams County Chamber of Commerce, Lions International, Optimists International, American Legion, Viet Nam Era Veterans, FFA Alumni, Masonic Lodge, Ducks Unlimited, National Turkey Federation, Boy Scouts of America, Lay Leader United Methodist Church, Simpson College Alumni Council.

Bob’s honors include: Wisconsin FFA Honorary State Degree, Honorary Member of the National Honor Society, Outstanding Young Men of America, Chamber of Commerce-Outstanding Citizen, 1996 Administrator of the Year, Chamber of Commerce – Parr Excellence Award, Board Member of the Year WI Technical College Boards Association(twice). He has also been a board member at Southwest Vocational Technical Institute, Wisconsin HS Forensics, Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Technical College, State Legislative Committee WTCS, and South-Central Instructional Network Group.

Bob was a devoted and caring family man. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, riding on Castle Rock Lake in his pontoon boat. An avid sports fan he loved to watch sports being played especially when he could watch his grandchildren play. Bob coached football, basketball, baseball and track early in his career.

Next to sports Bob’s greatest passion was asking the question, “What can I do that is good for children?” and then giving back to causes that he believed in. His many years of membership in Optimist Club of Monroe and Adams Friendship Lions were a testament to that. There were many years that he worked long shifts at the cheese curd stand for the Monroe Optimist Club and many more that he dedicated to the A-F Lions at the Adams County Fair stand. Bob served in volunteer roles with the Wisconsin Technical College system as a board member for individual colleges and on the state technical College board. His most recent passions were the A-F Education Foundation and the Moundview Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation. His efforts in the name of those organizations resulted in building of the Fine Arts Center in 2015 and in the growth of the hospital foundation from 1993 to its present stature. Which includes renovating existing facilities and purchasing equipment that otherwise would not be possible. He was also instrumental in the building of the new Adams- Friendship High School.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years Margo and two sons Kris (Shelly) Beaver of Columbus, WI and Kevin (Amy) Beaver of Adams. Grandchildren Zach (Samantha) Beaver of Sun Prairie and Kelsey Beaver and Jacob Caltagerone of Janesville. Anna, Karley, Rylan and Lindey Beaver of Adams. Great Grandson Simon Beaver. Bob is preceded in death by his Father Herbert Cecil Beaver, mother Arlys Jean Beaver, brother Richard Beaver and sister Jean Beaver.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Adams Friendship Fine Arts Center in Adams, Wisconsin. Pastor Anita Genrich will officiate. The visitation will be Saturday at Adams Friendship Fine Arts Center from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Adams Friendship Area Education Foundation https://www.afedfoundation.org/ and the Moundview Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation. https://www.gundersenhealth.org/moundview/foundation/

