Beaver Dam apartment burn rescheduled due to high winds
A controlled burn of Village Glen Apartments' building 109 planned for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday, due to expected high winds.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- PolitiFact: Ahead of school walkouts, gun fact checks8 hours ago
- Wisconsin State Power Lifting Championships held in Mauston8 hours ago
- Auto repair shops owned by women are exceedingly rare. That didn't stop Stephanie Lop...8 hours ago
- Beaver Dam families to lose belongings in controlled burn at apartment8 hours ago
- UPDATE: Trump says he, Tillerson ‘disagreed’9 hours ago
- EPA to test possible contamination in Bettendorf site9 hours ago
- Caregiving focus of community conversation at Door County ADRC9 hours ago
- State to test electronic poll books for possible broader use in 2018 elections9 hours ago
- 3 students in critical condition following van, semi crash9 hours ago
- UW-Stevens Point to hold town hall meeting with state lawmakers9 hours ago
- Video: Man leads police on high-speed chase through Fond du Lac, Dodge counties9 hours ago
- No links to terrorism in Beaver Dam explosion10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.