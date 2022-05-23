Bear breaks into Medford home through window and attacks a couple, but they fought back with a kitchen knife
A Medford couple fought and killed a bear that broke into their home Friday night, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.
Hillsboro Sweeps Necedah in SBC Baseball Double Dip
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM
Los latinos tienen una larga historia en Wisconsin. Así es como moldearon la economía y...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Los hispanos y latinos recién llegados ahora pueden encontrar comunidades multigeneracionales establecidas que les ofrecen redes de apoyo, familiaridad.
Menominee Reservation has had 70 overdoses and 4 overdose deaths in 2022. Here's what's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Menominee Nation Police Chief Keith Tourtillott said overdoses on the reservation have continued to rise since the onset of COVID-19.
How do I get a Real ID in Wisconsin? Starting in 2023, you'll need one to fly domestically
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The Department of Homeland Security will begin enforcing the Real ID policy on May 3, 2023. Here's how to get one in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin awarded more than $1.5 billion in grants for housing and community development
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The state received more than $58 million in community development block grants and additional millions in public housing authority and other funds.
At Green Bay march, speakers urge supporters of Roe v. Wade to turn out at the polls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2022 at 1:37 AM
Organizers, marchers fear an end to abortion rights if Supreme Court reverses the landmark ruling from 1973.
Weather service issues frost advisory for northwest, northern and central Wisconsin, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2022 at 11:37 PM
The advisory covers "a good chunk" of northern Wisconsin and stretches down into Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk and Columbia counties.
WISGOP convention gives no endorsement for governor
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM
Wisconsin Republicans fail to make an endorsement for governor. Delegates at the state party convention in Middleton over the weekend opted against endorsing a candidate for the August primary. Former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch twice fell […]
