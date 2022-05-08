Be safe around Wisconsin’s dams, even small spillways

Even small dams can be dangerous to boaters. That reminder from the DNR for Dam Safety Day. Uriah Monday with the DNR says small spillways are some of the most dangerous places. “Either people being unaware that, you know, water becomes more swift near them, or people daring themselves, maybe inappropriately, and taking a ride […] Source: WRN.com







