Be Prepared Don’t Panic the Theme as 3rd Corona Virus Confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison and Dane County announced today that a third person has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

Local Congressman Ron Kind says this is a time to be prepared but not to panic.



Prevention measures include

: Frequently washing hands

: Maintain good personal hygiene

Ensure food, including eggs are thoroughly cooked

: avoid close contact with sick people

: avoid touching your face

: avoid direct contact with animals (living or dead) and their environment

: avoid touching surfaces that may be contaminated with droppings

