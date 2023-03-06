BBB of Wisconsin sees rise in employment scams in 2022

The Better Business Bureau says it’s continuing to see a lot of people falling for employment scams. BBB Wisconsin spokesperson Lisa Schiller says most employment scams they see are a variant of the bad check scam. “Scammers sending fake checks and saying, ‘this is for your remote work at home job, go cash, this, you […] Source: WRN.com







