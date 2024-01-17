BB FULL GAME: Tomah at Mauston 1-16-24
BB FULL GAME: Tomah at Mauston 1-16-24
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 8:52 PM
GBB FULL GAME: Tomah at Mauston 1-16-24
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 8:45 PM
Senate votes to fire Evers’ appointee to Public Service Commission
by Bob Hague on January 17, 2024 at 6:16 PM
Republican lawmakers have fired a member of the state Public Service Commission who was appointed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. State Senate Republicans on Tuesday fired commissioner Tyler Huebner who Democrat Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) […]
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 5:58 PM
City of Tomah Comprehensive Plan Update: Online Survey Opportunity
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 5:10 PM
Vos wants Supreme Court to reject Democrat maps
by Bob Hague on January 17, 2024 at 5:10 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is looking to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to adopt new legislative district maps that are constitutional. And the Republican leader said those submitted by Democrats are not. “I am waiting for the maps as they come […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/16
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 5:04 PM
Mauston Girls Earn First Victory over Tomah Since 2015
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 5:02 PM
Mauston Boys Basketball Earns 8th Straight Victory vs Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 5:01 PM
