Bay Port teacher who died with COVID-19 taught several days in-person before learning she had the virus
Heidi Hussli, after her COVID-19 diagnosis, told colleagues she would teach this week via video. Then her condition worsened.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to deliver foreign policy address inside state Capitol
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM
Mike Pompeo will visit the capital city as President Donald Trump mounts an aggressive re-election campaign in the state.
-
More than 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, shattering previous records
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM
Nearly 20% of tests reported Friday returned positive results, according to the state Department of Health Services.
-
As the pandemic grinds on, the Northwoods beckons many seeking solitude, natural social...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 9:23 PM
The fallout from coronavirus could be a stimulus of sorts for rural Wisconsin as people look for ways to exit congested cities.
-
Gov. Tony Evers asks Wisconsin DWD leader to resign over unemployment backlog
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM
The Democratic governor was frustrated with the lack of progress in clearing unemployment claims.
-
Democrats see 'organizing, advertising' and overall message as keys to victory in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 9:09 PM
As voters across Wisconsin begin to receive their absentee ballots, Democrats say they are ramping up outreach through virtual organizing.
-
Bay Port teacher who died with COVID-19 taught several days in-person before learning she...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 8:48 PM
Heidi Hussli, after her COVID-19 diagnosis, told colleagues she would teach this week via video. Then her condition worsened.
-
Nearly 1,000 inmates, more than 200 staff in Wisconsin prisons have tested positive for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM
After few new cases for several months, coronavirus is back on the rise in Wisconsin prisons.
-
Online harassment, threats explode following Kenosha shootings, continuing a frightening...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 7:54 PM
Gaige Grosskreutz, shot by Kyle Rittenhouse at a Kenosha protest, has received online threats. There is little authorities can do to help.
-
'We're going to make it feel like game day': Bars by Lambeau gear up for Packers tailgate...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 7:22 PM
Stadium View Bar & Grille is planning its "normal huge tailgate party" for Sunday's home opener, including a band, big screen in the parking lot, vendors and portable outdoor bars.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.