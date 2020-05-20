Bay Park Square mall will reopen Wednesday
Two stores inside the mall — Apricot Lane Boutique and Mojos — posted on social media that their stores would be opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
USDA Surveys to Provide Insight on Wisconsin Agriculture
on May 20, 2020 at 2:00 AM
A sample of several thousand Wisconsin farm operators will have an opportunity to provide information during the June Agricultural Survey period.
-
Foremost Farms USA to Close Chilton Cheese Plant
on May 20, 2020 at 2:00 AM
The Baraboo-based Foremost Farms USA announced on Monday that it plans to close its Chilton manufacturing plant in July.
-
Wisconsin FFA Foundation Golf Outings Still On
on May 20, 2020 at 2:00 AM
Despite many other event cancellations, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will hold its annual summer golf outings around the state in July.
-
Sen. Tiffany Resigns to Take Congressional Seat
on May 20, 2020 at 2:00 AM
Tom Tiffany has officially left his spot in the state senate to be sworn in as Wisconsin's newest congressman.
-
Many Farmers Beat the Weekend Showers to Complete Planting
on May 20, 2020 at 2:00 AM
The tractors were busy in the fields once again last week as another long stretch of dry weather helped farmers get their crops planted before the wind and rain arrived on Sunday morning.
-
Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 20, 2020 at 12:18 AM
The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 in Wisconsin was back up slightly on Tuesday, an increase in numbers because of expanded testing. An increase in numbers because of expanded testing. It is the key to helping us #SlowTheSpread of […]
-
Testing and tracing remain key components of state’s COVID-19 response effort
by Bob Hague on May 20, 2020 at 12:12 AM
The Evers administration has announced a $1.17 billion statewide effort to support the state’s pandemic response. It clarifies how money from the federal CARES Act is being allocated in Wisconsin for things like community testing, according to […]
-
Thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin weren't counted because of mailing problems...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM
Nearly 2,700 absentee ballots in Milwaukee were not sent and about 1,600 in the Fox Valley were not processed because of computer glitches and mailing problems.
