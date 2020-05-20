Bay Park Square businesses scramble to reopen, hope customers return
Bay Park Square businesses found out Tuesday night the Ashwaubenon mall was reopening Wednesday. Some were ready, some were not.
Wisconsin investigators identify man killed by deputies near Suring, say he had a gun
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 10:41 PM
Deputies who shot Jacob W. Bubb were searching for him because he was wanted on arrest warrants, a new report says.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden calls for improved health care, boosts in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM
The former vice president defended Obamacare and also called for increased support for farmers and rural communities in Wisconsin.
Door County coronavirus updates: Another confirmed case brings local total to 34
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 10:12 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
Wisconsin Supreme Court order opened bars and restaurants, but an analysis shows only a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM
The end of Wisconsin's stay-home order did not lead to a flood of people leaving their homes, new data shows. But it did contribute to a five-week trend of Wisconsin residents traveling more.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Evers announces $25 million rent assistance program for those affected by the pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020 at 9:14 PM
Gov. Evers announced a renters assistance program to help those pay for rent if they got impacted by the pandemic.
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 20, 2020 at 9:01 PM
Here’s a look at Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. Let’s start with the lives lost in the previous 24 hour period. Fourteen deaths were recorded by the state Department of Health Services, for a total of 481 due to […]
Wisconsin announces assistance for farmers, renters and landlords
by WRN Contributor on May 20, 2020 at 8:42 PM
Wisconsin farmers and processors will be eligible for a direct payment program from the state, for coronavirus relief. Governor Tony Evers confirmed Wednesday he will take $50-million from the $1.9 billion given to the state in the CARES Act to use […]
