Baumgartner, Kathy M. Age 65 of Friendship
Kathy M. Baumgartner, age 65, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Private family graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Fordham Cemetery.
Kathy was born September 3, 1955, in Watertown, Wisconsin to Virgil and Ione (Gronert) Thamke.
She graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1974.
Kathy married Allen J. Baumgartner on February 14, 1986, in Waukesha, WI.
She enjoyed going for rides in the country and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband Allen; daughter, Tashia (Jason); son, Allen Jr. (Natasha); son, Andrew; daughter, Alicia; grandchildren, Austin, Caiden, Caleb, Keegan, Greysen, Emmett, Elba, Elena, and brother Mike (Barb).
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
