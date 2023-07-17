Baumel, Victor Charles Age 90 of Grand Marsh

 

Victor Charles Baumel, a beloved resident of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin, at the age of 90. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Memorial services to honor Victor’s life will be held later this Fall. The family will provide further details in a complete obituary to be published when service arrangements are finalized.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is providing assistance to Victor’s family. For those who wish to express condolences or gather additional information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.

Source: WRJC.com



