Bauer’s Big Game Leads Golden Eagles Over Panthers 83-63 in Regional Semi-Final Game

The Mauston Golden Eagles basketball team is heading to Wisconsin Dells tonight after dispatching of West Salem 83-63 last night in a regional semi-final game. The Panthers hung around for about 27 minutes but had no answer for Mauston’s Joe Bauer. Bauer scored a game high 27 points by attacking the heart of the Panthers defense. By scoring 27 points Joe Bauer has now scored 1,000 points in his career at Mauston. Cade hall added 16 points while Trevor Gallagher added 15 and Kyran Fitzgerald 14 points. Mauston now moves on to play Wisconsin Dells for a third time this season. Each team one at home by two points this season. The winner of tonight’s game will move on the sectional round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. Mauston is now 17-5 on the season.

Source: WRJC.com





