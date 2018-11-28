Bauer Leads Golden Eagles Past Aquinas 76-60 in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team is off to a 1-0 start after winning on the road last night against the La Crosse Aquinas Bluegolds 76-60. Mauston jumped out to an early 15-6 lead and never let relinquished the lead. Mauston got 24 points from Joe Bauer in the victory. Kyran Fitzgerald had 18 points and Cade Hall chipped in with 12. Andrew Skemp had 13 to lead the Bluegolds. The Golden Eagles will face another Mississippi Valley Conference opponent when they travel to Tomah Friday night. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 6:15pm.

