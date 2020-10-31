Battleground Wisconsin gets its first split-screen: Trump, Biden both campaign in the Badger State
Donald Trump will be in Green Bay and Joe Biden in Milwaukee as the candidates work for votes in the Badger State on the same day for the first time.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Five days in Wisconsin: More than 20,000 positive coronavirus tests, nearly 200 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Wisconsin saw more than 5,000 new cases, 24 deaths and more than 90 newly hospitalized on Friday.
President Donald Trump promises to deliver 'jobs, jobs, jobs' as he returns to Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 11:00 PM
Trump will speak at 2:30 p.m. at Austin Straubel International Airport, his third stop in Wisconsin within the past week.
Hall of Fame Packers cornerback Herb Adderley dies at 81
by Packers News on October 30, 2020 at 10:24 PM
Herb Adderley was first-team All-Pro five times in his nine seasons with the Packers and also was a member of the NFL's 1960s all-decade team.
President Trump visits Green Bay days before Election Day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 10:23 PM
President Trump delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Friday.
Brown County coronavirus: Record 7 deaths pushes county over the 100 mark for the pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Brown joins Manitowoc, Kewaunee and Door as northeastern Wisconsin counties continuing to report high COVID-19 numbers.
Trump and Biden courting the Hmong vote in Wisconsin, other swing states
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 9:38 PM
"I think this is the first year the party itself is strategically or officially reaching out ... to the Asian community in Wisconsin," said Chia Vang.
-
County Office Building Restrictions -Due to COVID19
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM
Natural Resources Board approves emergency rule for treating PFAS at firefighting foam...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM
The Natural Resources Board Wednesday approved the emergency rule with a vote of 5-2. It requires all testing facilities to filter PFAS from its water.
