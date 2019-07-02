Batten, Robert G. 86 of Camp Douglas

Robert G Batten, 86, of Camp Douglas died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Celebration Of Life will be held August 3, 2019 beginning at 11:am on Bob Batten Family Farm in Shennington. All family and friends are welcome to come and join his celebration of life and achievements. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com





