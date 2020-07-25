Basse: Milk Class Wars Make it Difficult to Paint Full Picture
Are things looking up for the dairy industry going into the second half of 2020? The answer is ‘it depends,’ according to Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Farms Sought for Top Milk Quality Dairy Herd Awards
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The National Mastitis Council is now taking nominations for its annual National Dairy Quality Award.
WFU Hires Farmer Labor Organizer
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has created a new position to help develop grassroots power in support of farmer-labor solidarity.
Wisconsin Still Tops Nation in Mink Pelt Output
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The fur industry in Wisconsin continues to be strong.
New Wisconsin Ag Youth Council Being Formed
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary announced the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Friday COVID-19 numbers include 1,018 positive tests
by WRN Contributor on July 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM
Wisconsin had more than 1,000 confirmed new COVID-19 cases for a third time this week on Friday. More than than 17,000 tests processed in the prior 24 hours included 1,018 positive results. It was the highest number of test results reported in a […]
31 things to know: Green Bay Packers history and standout games vs. every NFL team
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2020 at 10:39 PM
After 100 years of football, Packers fans have plenty of memories. Here's a team-by-team look at that history and some standout games.
'It's not a response to protests': U.S. attorney says focus of federal agents is tackling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2020 at 10:26 PM
"It's not the federal operation that we saw in Portland," said Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. attorney for Wisconsin's Eastern District.
Wisconsin adds 1,018 COVID-19 cases Friday; no new deaths
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 24, 2020 at 10:07 PM
The state reported 1,018 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, which makes up 5.8% of the 17,456 tests processed since Thursday.
