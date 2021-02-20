Basketball Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday February 19th

Division 2

Adams-Friendship 45 Mauston 44

Wisconsin Dells 62 Portage 47

Tomah 75 West Salem 67

Division 3

Saint Mary’s Cathollic 89 Wautoma 68

Westfield moves on after Omro had to opt out of game

Division 4

Bangor 73 Cashton 44

Hillsboro 54 Pittsville 43

Necedah 60 New Lisbon 36

Division 5

Royall 66 La Farge 40

Source: WRJC.com







