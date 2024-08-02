Baseball team's charter bus catches fire in Iowa; no one is hurt
A bus that was transporting a professional baseball team from Iowa to a game in Illinois caught fire. Earlham Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post that members of the Sioux City Explorers made it off the charter bus…
HS Football Preview –2024 Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves (8-Man Football)
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2024 at 3:55 PM
Nichols, Elma Jean Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2024 at 2:54 PM
Werner, Roya Dennis Age 72 of Hancock
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2024 at 2:49 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 2, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Autopsy results in D’Vontaye Mitchell case revealed (MILWAUKEE) Autopsy results in the death of a man in front of a downtown Milwaukee hotel are revealed. An attorney representing the family of D’vontaye Mitchell said Thursday the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 2, 2024 at 10:21 AM
The Packers and Badgers are camping, and the idle Brewers pick up ground in the Central Division race.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 2, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Sippel sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash (FOND DU LAC) Significant prison time for a man convicted of killing a man and seriously injuring his wife while driving drunk. Brian Sippel of Oshkosh is sentenced to 28 years in prison and 15 years of […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2024 at 9:05 PM
Brewers trailing the Braves as Atlanta looks to take the series – Four practices in and Jordan Love said he’s caught up
Whitteberry, John Gilbert Age 91 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2024 at 5:59 PM
Dedrick, Emil Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:16 PM
