Baseball suspends Cubs reliever for throwing at Brewers Woodruff (AUDIO)

Major League Baseball announced Thursday the suspension of Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount of money for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff during Tuesday nights game at American Family Field. Tepera’s suspension was due to start Friday when the Cubs open a home series against […]

Source: WRN.com







