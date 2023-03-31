Baseball Full Re-Broadcast: Mauston Squeezes Out Come From Behind Victory Over Reedsburg
Source: WRJC.com
-
Bice: Daniel Kelly bows out of Milwaukee public forums late in Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Since March 22, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly has missed forums hosted by the Journal Sentinel, NAACP, Milwaukee Bar Association and UWM.
-
Green Bay schools task force narrows facilities plans from 9 options to 2. Here's what to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM
In both plans, over ten school buildings would close.
-
Genrich, Weininger race for Green Bay mayor intensifies as they appeal to traditional...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM
Green Bay mayoral candidates Eric Genrich, Chad Weininger target traditional supporters though this is a "nonpartisan" election
-
Ron Johnson and other Wisconsin congressional Republicans slam indictment of Donald Trump
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM
Wisconsin congressional Republicans decried the decision from a Manhattan grand jury to indict former President Donald Trump.
-
UW System Regents approve tuition increase
by Bob Hague on March 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents voted Thursday to raise in-state undergraduate tuition. Increases will average 4.9% and will mean hundreds of dollars in additional costs for students and families. The approved recommendation […]
-
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM
-
Mauston Softball Erases 8 Run Deficit Defeats New Lisbon Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM
-
Holland, Eleanor Irene Age 96 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM
-
Mauston Baseball Team Rallies Past Reedsburg 9-7
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM
