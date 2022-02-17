Bartels Enjoying Time as New CEO of MBMC Looks to the Future
On December 2, Dara Bartels hit the ground running as the new CEO of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She began by assembling a strong team of executives to work alongside her.
With the administration in place, her focus shifts to building up the employee group as a whole. “Excellent patient experience begins with engaged staff members” explains Bartels. “When a team feels confident and supported, high quality will flow through those individuals to our patients.”
Mile Bluff has a long-standing history in the community; which is one of the things that drew Bartels to the medical center. She shared, “I really enjoy people and making connections that add value to others’ lives. At Mile Bluff, I get to live out my passion for serving employees, patients and the community at large.”
Her desire to help others is rooted in the appreciation Bartels has for the help she received at a point in her life when she needed it. As she settles into the CEO position, she looks forward to finding more ways to help employees and community members thrive. “I want to be involved in lifting others up, and assisting them with needs beyond the scope of healthcare.”
When asked about the future of Mile Bluff, Bartels responded, “Meeting the needs of our community is priority number one.” She continued, “One way we’ll accomplish this is by investing in our organization so that we can stay up-to-date with our services and delivery settings that speak to our quality.”
In the spring, you’ll have the opportunity to hear more about the medical center’s future plans through a meet-and-greet event with Mile Bluff’s new executive team. As the time approaches, details will be shared on the Mile Bluff website and social media channels, as well as through local media outlets.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Republican review of the presidential election in Wisconsin may not address who won
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM
The GOP review of the 2020 presidential election launched last year may not address the most fundamental question about the contest.
-
Bartels Enjoying Time as New CEO of MBMC Looks to the Future
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM
-
Assembly Republicans seek to cut the amount of time the unemployed can receive benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 8:21 PM
The legislation is part of a package Assembly Republicans plan to take up that would reduce benefits across a host of programs.
-
Bice: Rebecca Kleefisch takes off the gloves, accusing Kevin Nicholson of being an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM
GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson has been attacking everything in front of him, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch finally responded.
-
Brown County Board boosts annual salaries for sheriff, clerk of the circuit court
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM
Brown County Board will raise annual salaries for the sheriff and clerk of the circuit court in 2023. New salary caps are set every four years.
-
As COVID-19 case counts decline, UW schools expect to lift mask requirements as early as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM
The 26 University of Wisconsin System campuses will ultimately have autonomy in determining when and how to lift their masking rules.
-
WEC staff debunk claims of voter fraud
by Raymond Neupert on February 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM
During a public hearing at the Capitol f the State Assembly’s elections committee on Wednesday, Wisconsin Elections Commission staff refuted claims of elections fraud made by supporters of former President Donald Trump. WEC technology director […]
-
Hall, Gregory (Greg) Kent, Age 62 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM
-
Wisconsin's Ukrainian-American community worries for family, friends under threat from...
by Wausau Daily Herald on February 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Ukrainian-Americans in Wisconsin react as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.