Bars and coronavirus don't mix. Will Wisconsin's drinking culture ever be the same?
The bar scene Wisconsinites are used to is filled with coronavirus risks: crowds; loud talking and singing; and long stretches of time indoors.
Annual convention held by Republicans set for Friday and Saturday at KI Convention Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Republicans will hold their annual convention set for Friday and Saturday at KI Convention Center.
Door County Board chooses not to draft a mask ordinance, for now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2020 at 9:14 PM
County supervisors chose not to move forward with requiring masks in public places.
Wisconsin reports record number of COVID-19 cases for third day in a row at 926 new cases
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 11, 2020 at 7:43 PM
The 926 positive cases reported Saturday account for 7.7% of the 12,019 tests processed since Friday, according to the state health department.
Has China really cost Wisconsin 90,000 jobs?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM
A June 4, 2020 Facebook video from conservative SuperPAC America First Action attacks the former vice president for not understanding "the threat" China poses to the United States.
Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari proposes, field of wildflowers brings joy to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Brown County coronavirus: 44th resident dies; 9.76% of tests in last 2 weeks were positive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM
Wisconsin's 845 COVID-19 cases on Friday set a single-day record for the third time this week. Brown County residents are testing positive at a 10% rate.
Suspect sought in burglaries at Ashwaubenon and Howard Dairy Queens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The suspect pried open the back door at both locations, broke into the safe and took cash, law enforcement officials say.
Absentee ballots didn't get counted because of late delivery, misdelivery and bad...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM
The U.S. Postal Service has identified hundreds of absentee ballots for the April election that never made it to voters or couldn't be counted because of postmark problems, a new report says.
