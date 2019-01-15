Barron County sheriff: Not enough information to pull over Jake Patterson, search for car
Deputies didn't know enough to pull over the Ford Taurus they passed, nor to release information about the vehicle later, the sheriff says.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Golden Eagles Continue Hot Streak by Downing Reedsburg 75-616 hours ago
- Necedah Girls Stay Undefeated in Scenic Bluffs With 52-31 Win Over New Lisbon6 hours ago
- Barron County sheriff: Not enough information to pull over Jake Patterson, search for car8 hours ago
- Jim Ott – State Rep. Jim Ott misfires on early voting claim10 hours ago
- Want to donate to Jayme Closs? There are legitimate ways, but be wary10 hours ago
- Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans square off over BadgerCare as Evers backs off plan to diss...10 hours ago
- Help support Closs family though official fundraisers11 hours ago
- Governor Evers promises to continue push for Medicaid expansion12 hours ago
- Evers says he’ll leave WEDC in place14 hours ago
- Icy Road Conditions Lead to Train v Car Accident: No One Hurt14 hours ago
- Two AFBF Discussion Meet Winners Hail From Wisconsin22 hours ago
- UW-Madison’s Shutske Talks About Stress Management at AFBF22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.