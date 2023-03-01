Barricade of private roads on Lac du Flambeau tribal lands enters second month

A dispute over land rights between the Lac du Flambeau tribe and private landowners enters its second month. WXPR in Rhinelander reports that four roads on tribal lands that lead to private homes remain blocked off. Those barricades went up at the end of January. The tribe says that the easements for those roads expired […] Source: WRN.com







