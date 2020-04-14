Barrett reelected Milwaukee mayor

Voters in Wisconsin’s largest city reelected their longtime mayor, while those in other cities elected a change in civic leadership. Tom Barrett has secured another term as Milwaukee’s mayor. His fifth term, defeating state Senator Lena Taylor 63 percent to 37 percent, according to unofficial results. Barrett argued now was not the time for new […]

