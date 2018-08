Barrett decries Milwaukee’s gun violence

Mayor Tom Barrett acknowledges there’s a violent crime problem in Milwaukee. Speaking at a “National Night Out” event Tuesday night, Barrett pointed out that four shooting deaths on Monday began with arguments between people with guns. “When you have four individuals who have all died in a 24 hour period, and there’s guns involved everywhere, […]

