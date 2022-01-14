Barr, Margaret Bernice age 70 of Arkdale

Margaret Bernice Barr, age 70 of Arkdale, WI died peacefully on January 11th, 2022, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on August 23rd, 1951, in Portage, WI to Fred and Carol Dostal. She graduated from Adams Friendship High School in 1969. In 1973, Margaret married Vernon Challoner. Together they had their only child Clayton in 1975. She felt blessed to stay home to raise Clayton and other children. Margaret and Vernon remained married until 1981. Afterwards, Margaret worked at Villa Pines Living Center in Adams, WI and Farnam in Necedah, WI. She went on to work for WestRock in Adams, WI for 22 years before retiring in 2014. Towards the end of her career at WestRock, Margaret met Daniel Barr. They were married on September 30th, 2014. Margaret and Dan enjoyed many activities together including riding their ATVs, snowmobiling, walking with their dogs Bear and Bella, gardening, and dancing.

Margaret had a zest for life, and together, she and Dan explored all the fun life can offer after retirement, including a cross-country trip in their camper. Most of all, Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her beloved grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grammy.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Fred, and Carol Dostal.

She is survived by husband, Daniel Barr; son, Clayton (Melissa) Challoner; brother, Carl (Jane) Dostal; brother, James Dostal; brother, John Dostal; sister, Jean Leib; son in law, Anthony (Gina) Barr; daughter in law, Tonia (Kyle Stark) Lin; grandchildren, Wesley Lin, Logan Barr, Riley Barr, Max Stark, and Evan Challoner, and beloved pets Bear, Bella, Cinder, Gabby, and Catcat.

We would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Margaret and our family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Visitation from 10:00 am to the time of the service. Immediately after services, interment will be at the Monroe Center Cemetery off Bighorn Drive in Monroe Center, WI. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







