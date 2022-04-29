Baron, Angeline S. Age 89 of Friendship

Angeline S. Baron, age 89, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Kirkland Crossings in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

Angie was born August 13, 1932, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Harry and Eugenia (Herr) Schaffer. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, WI. She worked as an administrative assistant at Great Lakes Naval Base in Waukegan, IL, until she married the love of her life, Edward Baron, on May 5, 1956, and later became the best “Working At Home Mom” this world ever knew. She was very involved in church activities while raising her family in Milwaukee at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, and after retiring to Friendship, WI at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed being a part of the Christian Mothers’ organization at each parish, even holding various leadership positions (she was Secretary and President). She was also very involved in sacramental formation classes, leading Baptism, First Eucharist and First Reconciliation classes, as well as leading Christian formation classes for the grade school children. She also thoroughly enjoyed being involved in the liturgical ministry at St. Joseph’s as a lecturer and Eucharistic Minister. She was involved as a scout leader (boys and girls) in Milwaukee while raising her family and served as an election poll worker in the Town of Preston after her “retirement.”

Angie enjoyed baking, playing cards, working crossword puzzles, gardening, making jams and jellies and canning the abundance of vegetables grown from their garden. She spent much time painting beautiful ceramics figures. She was also an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed quilting and knitting too, even teaching others her skills. She loved her family and her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time preparing special home baked treats especially Christmas cookies with and for them, or playing various card games or board games with them.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Eugenia Schaffer; daughter, Barbie; her sisters Evelyn Sikora and Pat Aker.

Angie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years Edward Baron of Friendship, WI.; her children: Dr. Betty Baron-Kuhn (Greg), Jim, Mike (Kathy), Judy (Jeff) Bulgrin, Dr. Kathy (Kim) Sawasky, Jennie (Eric) Baron-Cera; grandchildren Julie, Katie, Matt, Luke, Erin, Charlie, Kyle, Ian and Olivia and two great grandchildren as well as many other cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, WI on May 6th at 11AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at Noon at St. Joseph ‘s. Father David Bruener will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Luncheon will be served following the service in the church hall.

“Godspeed my love until you are mine again.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Angeline’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Source: WRJC.com







