Barnes contrasts Trump and Biden Kenosha visits

Friday on the “CBS This Morning” program, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said he joins Governor Tony Evers, in admonishing President Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday, after protests and riots stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake. “Trump is a person who has yet to condemn the teenage shooter, who was transported across […]

Source: WRN.com







