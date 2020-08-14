Barnes' claim fails on GOP 'racist disenfrachisement' and April election
Lt. Gov. Barnes misses in suggesting “racist disenfranchisement” was behind the decision to have only five polling places open in Milwaukee during the spring election
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Man charged in Diemel brothers' deaths seeks dismissal of charges
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Garland Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, wants two charges of abandoning a corpse dismissed.
WIAA approves alternate fall sports schedule for spring
by Bill Scott on August 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM
The WIAA Board of Control approved a number of measures on Friday morning, including an alternate fall season plan for schools that can’t participate in fall sports due to coronavirus restrictions. On a 11-0 vote, a modified winter-alternate […]
Bice: Democrats say it's 'absurd' to claim Mickey Mouse and Bernie Sanders signed Kanye...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM
A lawyer for the Democratic Party says it should not have to prove that Mickey Mouse and Bernie Sanders' signatures are bogus on Kanye West's ballot petition.
DHS recommends no fans for all Packers games
by Bob Hague on August 14, 2020 at 4:18 PM
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm says there shouldn’t be fans in the stands at Lambeau field this year. “We are not encouraging mass gatherings . . . a stadium event, generally speaking is a mass […]
Legislature releases sexual harassment complaint against Rep. Staush Gruszynski 2 days...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM
Gruszynski, a Democrat from Green Bay, lost Tuesday by 58 points in a primary election held less than a year after the public learned he had harassed a Capitol staff member in October.
President Donald Trump will bring campaign to Oshkosh on Monday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM
The Trump campaign says the president will stop at Basler Flight Service at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Here's what we know and what we don't about Wisconsin universities' COVID-19 testing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 3:27 PM
Colleges' plans very based on resources and are in flux.
Stevens Point schools explicitly ban Confederate flags, Nazi swastikas and other symbols...
by Stevens Point Journal on August 14, 2020 at 2:54 PM
The Stevens Point school district has added Confederate flags and Nazi swastikas to its policy that prohibits bullying, harassment and discrimination.
