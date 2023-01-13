Barnes, Beverly J. Age 92 formerly of New Lisbon

Beverly J. Barnes, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Hustler, Wisconsin on June 15, 1930 to Henry C. and Elva J. (Gage) Rowe. Beverly graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1948, and St. Francis School of Nursing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1951. She was united in marriage to Gordon K. Barnes at Lone Rock Baptist Church, rural New Lisbon on July 25, 1951.

Bev loved caring for her family. She served First Baptist Church, New Lisbon, faithfully as a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and choir and ladies trio member, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown the last years of her life. Her prayers upheld every member of her family, her church, many missionaries, and her dear friends. As a nurse, she worked at the Tomah VA Hospital, Fairview Hospital in Mauston, and volunteered at the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She enjoyed knitting, bird watching, playing Scrabble, watching Cubs and Brewers baseball, and listening to Christian radio, especially WVCX/WVCY, but above all else, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Ken (Rachel) of Lakeland, FL, Pamela (Robert) Loggans of Watertown, Laurel (Randy) Tanis of Chetek, WI, Eric (Sherryl) Barnes of Anderson, IN, and Paul (Janean) Barnes, also of Watertown; sister Jane Rowe; 19 grandchildren, Jonathan (Elisa) Barnes, David (Janelle) Barnes, Melody (Justin) Metzger, Joshua (Suzanne) Barnes, Daniel (Maegan) Loggans, Nicole (Tim) Jones, Lindsey (Luke) McCarnan, Nathan (Jessica) Loggans, Micah (Ranae) Tanis, Matthew (Julie) Tanis, Marc (Rachel) Tanis, Luke (Anna) Tanis, Marissa Tanis, Mitchell Tanis, Erica Barnes, Elliott Barnes, Jack Barnes, Cassandra (Ryan) Hempel, and Colin Barnes; 30 great-grandchildren, beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, and brother Robert S. Rowe.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 792 Milford St., Watertown, with Pastor Robert Loggans presiding. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery in rural New Lisbon.

Memorials in Bev’s honor to WVCY or Camp Chetek would be appreciated.

Source: WRJC.com







