Barn Fire Outside of Mauston
ON TODAY’S DATE AT 04:20 AM, LYNDON STATION FIRE WAS REQUESTED FOR FULLY INVOLVED BARN
FIRE IN THE TOWNSHIP OF LEMONWEIR, MAUSTON WI. UPON ARRIVAL TO THE SCENE, LYNDON FIRE HAD HEAVY
SMOKE AND FIRE SHOWING FROM THE A-SIDE OF THE DAIRY BARN. MUTUAL-AID WAS REQUESTED FOR
MAUSTON FIRE FOR MANPOWER AND A TENDER. WATER SUPPRESSION WAS INTRODUCED TO THE FIRE, AND
WITHIN AN HOUR THE DEPARTMENTS HAD CONTROL OF THE FIRE. ONLY ONE CALF WAS LOSS DURING THE
INCIDENT. THE DAIRY BARN WAS A TOTAL LOSS. A CAUSE FOR THE FIRE HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED.
WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING AGENCY’S FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE FOR TODAY’S CALL;
JUNEAU COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, JUNEAU COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, MAUSTON FIRE, MAUSTON
AREA AMBULANCE, THE SALVATION ARMY AND KWIK TRIP FOR HOT FOOD AND DRINKS, SWAGGER INN FOR
HOT SANDWICHES, LISA COUGHLIN FROM CASTLE ROCK REALITY FOR DOUGHNUTS, WATER, AND MUFFINS,
AND WISCONSIN RIVER MEATS FOR LUNCH.
THE BABCOCK FAMILY FARM WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING FARMS FOR TRANSPORTING THEIR CATTLE
SO THEY ALL COULD BE MILKED TODAY;
LYNDELL FARMS, CAT-TAIL FARMS, M&G FARMS (CARL MILLER), DONNY KROGH, KEN KAYHART FARMS,
FRANK AND DAN PORKONEY, BLUFFVIEW FARMS, MCGOWN FARMS, ERIN AND BRIAN FESK FARMS, JOE
DORROW (REEDSBURG), JAKE LEE (LOGANVILLE), TYLER CROSS (WAUNAKEE), LANGER FARMS (DEFOREST),
HOFFMAN FARMS (WAUANKEE), BLUE-V FARMS AND ALL BABCOCK FAMILY, EMPLOYEES AND FRIENDS.
THE LYNDON STATION FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE BABCOCK FAMILY FARM APPRECIATES ALL THE SUPPORT
FROM THE COMMUNITY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 9:23 PM
-
