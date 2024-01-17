Barn Fire Outside of Mauston

ON TODAY’S DATE AT 04:20 AM, LYNDON STATION FIRE WAS REQUESTED FOR FULLY INVOLVED BARN

FIRE IN THE TOWNSHIP OF LEMONWEIR, MAUSTON WI. UPON ARRIVAL TO THE SCENE, LYNDON FIRE HAD HEAVY

SMOKE AND FIRE SHOWING FROM THE A-SIDE OF THE DAIRY BARN. MUTUAL-AID WAS REQUESTED FOR

MAUSTON FIRE FOR MANPOWER AND A TENDER. WATER SUPPRESSION WAS INTRODUCED TO THE FIRE, AND

WITHIN AN HOUR THE DEPARTMENTS HAD CONTROL OF THE FIRE. ONLY ONE CALF WAS LOSS DURING THE

INCIDENT. THE DAIRY BARN WAS A TOTAL LOSS. A CAUSE FOR THE FIRE HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED.

WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING AGENCY’S FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE FOR TODAY’S CALL;

JUNEAU COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, JUNEAU COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, MAUSTON FIRE, MAUSTON

AREA AMBULANCE, THE SALVATION ARMY AND KWIK TRIP FOR HOT FOOD AND DRINKS, SWAGGER INN FOR

HOT SANDWICHES, LISA COUGHLIN FROM CASTLE ROCK REALITY FOR DOUGHNUTS, WATER, AND MUFFINS,

AND WISCONSIN RIVER MEATS FOR LUNCH.

THE BABCOCK FAMILY FARM WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING FARMS FOR TRANSPORTING THEIR CATTLE

SO THEY ALL COULD BE MILKED TODAY;

LYNDELL FARMS, CAT-TAIL FARMS, M&G FARMS (CARL MILLER), DONNY KROGH, KEN KAYHART FARMS,

FRANK AND DAN PORKONEY, BLUFFVIEW FARMS, MCGOWN FARMS, ERIN AND BRIAN FESK FARMS, JOE

DORROW (REEDSBURG), JAKE LEE (LOGANVILLE), TYLER CROSS (WAUNAKEE), LANGER FARMS (DEFOREST),

HOFFMAN FARMS (WAUANKEE), BLUE-V FARMS AND ALL BABCOCK FAMILY, EMPLOYEES AND FRIENDS.

THE LYNDON STATION FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE BABCOCK FAMILY FARM APPRECIATES ALL THE SUPPORT

FROM THE COMMUNITY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

Source: WRJC.com







