Barclay, Robert Paul Age 78 of Westfield

Robert Paul Barclay, age 78, of Westfield, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the South Burr Oak Methodist Church in Coloma, Wisconsin. Rev. Leonard Capobianco will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 9th at South Burr Oak Methodist Church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.

Interment will be at the South Burr Oak Cemetery, Coloma, Wisconsin at a later date.

Robert Paul Barclay was born May 12, 1945 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Kathleen (née Binnebose) and Norman Barclay. Norman was a career Army officer, and Robert and his older brother Norman grew up all over the world. They made their home in France, Manila, Virginia, Washington State, and Georgia before Bob graduated from Seoul American High School in South Korea in 1964.

Bob attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Georgia where he met and married Linda (née Green) of Chamblee, Ga. As an Army officer, Bob served two years in Vietnam, earning among other distinguished awards, the Silver Star for gallantry.

Like his father, Bob made a career of the military and moved his family all over the US and Germany.

Upon his retirement, after serving 27 years and a stint as the Commandant of his alma mater, Bob returned to the family homestead in Westfield, and began the next chapter of his life, pursuing a myriad of interests.

Some of those interests included motorcycles, anything with small engines, and woodworking. He was a playwright, a poet and a writer. He painted and collected. He was a connoisseur of “dad” jokes and was best known for his humorous ditties.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, his daughters Leigh (Eric) Timmerman and Christine (Thomas) Cato. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his five grandsons Connor Timmerman (Jacksonville, FL), Jackson Timmerman (Marietta, GA), Carson Cato (Vidalia, GA), Charles Timmerman (Columbia, SC), and Benjamin Cato (Dahlonega, GA), and his favorite brother, Norman (Judy) Barclay of Virginia Beach, Va. He leaves behind broken hearts and a slew of broken-down remote-controlled airplanes.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







