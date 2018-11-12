Baraboo school officials consider action after racist student photo circulates online
Baraboo school officials are considering action after an photo of students allegedly performing a Nazi salute circulated on social media. In a message posted to its Twitter account, the school district says the photo, which allegedly shows members of the class of 2019 performing the Nazi Salute, does not reflect the district’s values. It was […]
Source: WRN.com
