Baraboo Man Given 9-Year Sentence For 2015 Fatal Stabbing

(Baraboo, WI) — One of four people arrested for a 2015 fatal stabbing in Baraboo has been given a nine-year prison sentence. Christopher Nash of Baraboo will be on extended supervision for six years after he gets out. Investigators say five people had been involved in a fight in a bar two years ago. When they were asked to leave, the fight moved outside. Thirty-six-year-old Anthony Inman of North Freedom was stabbed several times and he was dead by the time police arrived. Another man, Anthony Peterson of Mauston, had severe injuries from being beaten. At the time, police said they thought a B-B gun and a hammer were also used in the fight.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.