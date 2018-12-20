Baraboo Man Facing Multiple Charges including Possession of Methamphetamine

A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. A traffic stop was conducted on 33 year old Joel Noack in Elroy on December 14th. Noack appeared fidgety in his truck and appeared to be trying to hide something. The officer questioned what he had and Noack said he didn’t know it wasn’t his. Noack told the officer he had arrests warrants out for him but believed it was already taken care of. A search showed Noack had a revoked license and he was placed under arrest. A search was later conducted on the truck where authorities found 4 bags containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Source: WRJC.com





