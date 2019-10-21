Baraboo Man Faces 4th Offense OWI

On October 18, 2019 at 7:12 PM Dustin A Mann, 33 years of age, from Baraboo has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for a speed violation in the city of Baraboo.

Upon approching the vehicle, the Trooper noticed a strong odor of intoxicants. The Trooper administered SFSTs and subsequently arrested the driver for OWI 4th offense.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.