Baraboo man charged with Second Degree reckless Homicide
A long weekend together with family turned tragic early Friday when a southeast Wisconsin woman was mortally wounded when a pistol witnesses said was held by her brother discharged.
Christopher G. Halase, 29, however, didn’t admit firing the weapon and claimed his sister shot herself.
Halase was charged Tuesday with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. The felony charges carry maximum prison terms of 25 years and 10 years, respectively.
The Baraboo man was also charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Halase is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, District Attorney Edward Burke said.
The 31-year-old Reedsburg woman, who is identified only by initials in the criminal complaint against Halase, was pronounced dead on arrival at Langlade Memorial Hospital in Antigo.
Source: WRJC.com
