Baraboo Man Charged in Choking Death of 9-Year-Old Boy

A Baraboo man is facing a felony child neglect charge in the death of a nine-year-old boy. The criminal complaint says the child was found unconscious July 29th at a Lake Delton home, and his mother was performing C-P-R. The boy died after being taken to the hospital. Forty-three-year-old Christopher J. Fisher was watching the boy that day. The preliminary autopsy found the boy’s cause of death was asphyxiation due to choking.

