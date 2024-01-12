Baraboo Man Arrested for the 4th OWI in Mauston

Derek P Carpenter, 34 years of age, from Baraboo, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin

State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

At approximately 7:05pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024, Wisconsin State Patrol received a

complaint about a possible intoxicated driver on the interstate near Wisconsin Dells. State Patrol

troopers successfully located the vehicle in Mauston and observed driving behaviors consistent with

an intoxicated driver. After a traffic stop, troopers determined the subject was likely impaired and

performed standardized field sobriety tests on the driver. Based on their observations, troopers

placed the 34-year-old male driver under arrest for OWI 4th Offense. Wisconsin State Patrol was

assisted by Juneau County Sheriffs Office and Mauston Police Department in locating the vehicle.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.