Baraboo Hospital Closes Urgent Care Due To “Extremely High Patient Volumes”

Baraboo’s S-S-M Health St. Clare Hospital blames “extremely high patient volumes” for its decision to temporarily shut down its urgent care service. The hospital says that decision will be re-evaluated at the end of the month. Its emergency department will still be open 24-7. Patients needing urgent care services are being pointed to the S-S-M Health facility in Lake Delton about 10 miles away. The health system is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. It has already suspended non-urgent medical procedures at its Monroe hospital.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.