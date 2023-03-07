Bank of Luxemburg receives state of Wisconsin grant for worker training
The grant from the state’s Fast Forward program will help provide leadership skills and possible future wage increases to six current employees
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Bank of Luxemburg receives state of Wisconsin grant for worker training
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM
The grant from the state's Fast Forward program will help provide leadership skills and possible future wage increases to six current employees
-
Group opposing F-35s at Truax dismissive of Baldwin outreach
by Bob Hague on March 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office announced last week that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs is receiving a federal grant to conduct community outreach, noise mitigation planning, and prepare for arrival of F-35 fighter jets at […]
-
Wisconsin's $7 billion surplus does not mean spending opportunities are unlimited, a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2023 at 8:25 PM
A Wisconsin Policy Forum report says if Gov. Tony Evers' full budget is adopted deficits could arise, despite a record $7 billion state surplus.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates will debate March 21
by Bob Hague on March 7, 2023 at 8:19 PM
The candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court will debate on Tuesday, March 21. It could be the only face to face meeting between former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz prior to the […]
-
Fact check: Ad claims Tammy Baldwin is trying to take away Social Security, Medicare
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM
National Republican Senate Committee YouTube ad claims Sen. Tammy Baldwin is trying to take away Social Security and Medicare.
-
Boys Basketball All-South Central Conference Team
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM
-
All-Conference Girls South Central Conference Basketball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM
-
Green Bay lawyer identified as 'Jane Doe' in court battle over recording of audio inside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM
Lawyer for city said naming the "Jane Doe" would be evidence the group who sued over audio recordings had not just discovered the recorders.
-
How a northern Wisconsin tribe brought a community together for healing and uplifting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM
The Potawatomi tribe in northern Wisconsin held its first 'round dance' that was open to the public. About 300 people attended.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.