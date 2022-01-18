Bangor Shuts Down Necedah Offense in SCB Boys Basketball Victory

The Bangor Cardinals stymied the Necedah Cardinals 56-39 Monday night in a Scenic Bluffs Conference Boys Basketball game. Bangor was led by Will Reader who had a game high 17points, Dustin McDonald scored 13 for Bangor. Bangors hut down Necedah’s leading scorer Landen Murphy holding him to just 2 points in the game. Josiah Hansen led Necedah with 14 points while Stephen Daley added 10 in a losing effort for Necedah. The loss drops Necedah to 4-2 in the Scenic Bluffs while Bangor improves to 6-0 in conference play. Necedah returns to action Thursday at Wonewoc-Center.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.