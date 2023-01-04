Bangor Hands Royall 1st SBC GBB Loss

The Royall Panthers dropped their first Scenic Bluffs Game of the season Tuesday night in High School Girls Basketball falling to Bangor 57-45. Bangor road a hot start by Senior forward Adrianna Massman who scored 8 of her team’s first 10points jumping Bangor out to an early 10-2 lead. Royall was able to get back into the game late in the first half and tie the game at 21 however Bangor would hit the big shots in the 2nd half and claim the twelve point victory. Royall was led by Makayla Martin who had a game high 17points, Marah Gruen had 16 for the Panthers. Massman had 16 for the Cardinals while Anna Fronk added 11. Both Bangor and Royall are now 4-1 in the conference. Hillsboro Sits at 3-1 having their game vs Necedah postponed on Tuesday. Royall returns to action Friday taking on Brookwood.

Source: WRJC.com







