Bangor Hammers Tomah in Legion Baseball

The Tomah American Legion Baseball Team featuring Scenic Bluffs Players fell 11-0 to Bangor Thursday night. Bangor’s Chase Horstman threw 5 shutout innings giving just 1 hit while striking out 7. New Lisbon’s Colin Schroeder broke up the perfect game big by drawing a walk for Tomah in the 4th inning. Cole Schuler broke up the no hit bid by singling in the 5th inning for Tomah’s lone hit. Samuel Cropp went 1×2 with a 3 run triple for Bangor.

Source: WRJC.com







